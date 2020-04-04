Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 17,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

In other news, President Thomas Charles Lauer bought 5,000 shares of Fidus Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $60,400.00. Also, Director Raymond L. Jr. Anstiss bought 6,150 shares of Fidus Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $71,709.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,430. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 25,100 shares of company stock worth $283,805 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $5.36 on Friday. Fidus Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $136.49 million, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average is $14.05.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Fidus Investment had a net margin of 62.86% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $19.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment Corp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 29.10%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.33%.

FDUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub lowered Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. National Securities raised Fidus Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Fidus Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

Fidus Investment Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.