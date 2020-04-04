Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,347 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Financial Institutions by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Financial Institutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Financial Institutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Financial Institutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Financial Institutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 71.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

In other Financial Institutions news, Director Robert M. Glaser purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $41,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at $420,548.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FISI opened at $15.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $267.09 million, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $33.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average of $29.36.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is 35.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Financial Institutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI).

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.