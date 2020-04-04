Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 49.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Pipeline Co Lp Shell bought 11,029,412 shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.20 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000,006.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn J. Carsten bought 8,000 shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $60,080.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,365. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 191,561,890 shares of company stock worth $2,107,209,689.

Shares of NYSE:SHLX opened at $9.20 on Friday. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average is $18.91.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 94.24% and a negative return on equity of 75.03%. The business had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.