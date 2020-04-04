Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 32,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FBHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $78.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.27.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $6,418,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $35.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.27 and its 200 day moving average is $60.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $73.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

