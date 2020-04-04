Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Shares in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 47,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIRS. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 21,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

PIRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $2.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.45. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $6.04.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a negative net margin of 61.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

