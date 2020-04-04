Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 1,359 Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,359 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 36,636 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 310,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,134,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,143,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,917,000 after purchasing an additional 138,956 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARW stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $86.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.06 and a 200 day moving average of $75.46.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.03. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARW shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $72.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

