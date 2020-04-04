Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 21,092 MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNOV. State Street Corp raised its position in MediciNova by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 740,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 45,126 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in MediciNova by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. 21.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNOV stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. MediciNova, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $13.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.51.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on MediciNova from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded MediciNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

In related news, CEO Yuichi Iwaki purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

