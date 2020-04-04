Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,501,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,581,000 after purchasing an additional 160,185 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,823,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,215,000 after acquiring an additional 418,621 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 497,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,140,000 after acquiring an additional 172,340 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 460,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,383,000 after acquiring an additional 32,805 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Societe Generale cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.64.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 134,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.80 per share, for a total transaction of $12,862,778.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 708 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $71,033.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,649.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,788,931 shares of company stock valued at $208,025,303 and have sold 2,518 shares valued at $310,953. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF opened at $98.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.79. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 12-month low of $92.14 and a 12-month high of $152.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

