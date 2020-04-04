Marshall Wace LLP Sells 880,383 Shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 99.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 880,383 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 450.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Global Net Lease by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Global Net Lease by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Global Net Lease by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $11.00 on Friday. Global Net Lease Inc has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.06 million, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $76.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.44 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.55%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 115.14%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GNL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

