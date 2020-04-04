Marshall Wace LLP Sells 95,911 Shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 97.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,960 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 95,911 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BHP. Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Liberum Capital upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Investec downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

BHP Group stock opened at $36.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $29.78 and a 12 month high of $59.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.15.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 71.04%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

