Marshall Wace LLP Takes $139,000 Position in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 219.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 29,459 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 8.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 525,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,264,000 after purchasing an additional 42,330 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 30.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 222.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 176,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 45,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $822,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,287 shares in the company, valued at $7,489,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Colfax to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Colfax from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.93.

NYSE:CFX opened at $16.29 on Friday. Colfax Corp has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $39.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Colfax had a negative net margin of 14.45% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $888.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Colfax’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colfax Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

