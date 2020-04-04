Marshall Wace LLP Takes $166,000 Position in Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.12% of Capitala Finance as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Capitala Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Capitala Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Capitala Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Capitala Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Capitala Finance by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPTA stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 11.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.85. Capitala Finance Corp has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.94.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 million. Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 62.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capitala Finance Corp will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 39.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Capitala Finance’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

CPTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Capitala Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

