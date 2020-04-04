Marshall Wace LLP Takes $166,000 Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 30,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 16,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $8.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.32. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $19.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $113.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.90 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

VECO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

