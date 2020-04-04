Marshall Wace LLP Takes $168,000 Position in Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OPRT. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

OPRT opened at $6.78 on Friday. Oportun Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $25.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.79.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $165.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oportun Financial Corporation will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OPRT. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oportun Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.50 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.21.

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.

