Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 86,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a one year low of $15.54 and a one year high of $35.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average is $30.65.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

