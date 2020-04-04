Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JEF. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 303.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

JEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

JEF opened at $12.12 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.83.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Read More: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.