Mason Street Advisors LLC Acquires 2,329 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,211,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,600 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,602,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,037,000 after purchasing an additional 772,180 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 215.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,082,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,243,000 after purchasing an additional 739,556 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,658,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,872,000 after purchasing an additional 593,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,160,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after purchasing an additional 579,328 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on VIAV. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $27,979.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,300.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.32. Viavi Solutions Inc has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $16.35.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $313.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.83 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

