Mason Street Advisors LLC Buys 463 Shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Taubman Centers worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra upgraded Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taubman Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Taubman Centers stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of -0.09. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.14.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.76). Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 94.55% and a net margin of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $176.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Taubman Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.78%.

Taubman Centers Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

