Mason Street Advisors LLC Buys 523 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 18,198.0% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,372,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,852 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Agree Realty by 459.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 467,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,785,000 after buying an additional 383,747 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 242.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 529,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,156,000 after buying an additional 374,929 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Agree Realty by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 554,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,905,000 after buying an additional 180,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Agree Realty by 11.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,074,000 after buying an additional 179,324 shares in the last quarter.

ADC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.43.

NYSE ADC opened at $57.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $45.23 and a 12-month high of $80.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.585 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.97%.

In related news, Director Simon Leopold acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.60 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,521.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jerome R. Rossi acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.72 per share, for a total transaction of $121,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,263.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

