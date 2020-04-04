Mason Street Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,824 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in TopBuild by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Steven P. Raia sold 11,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total transaction of $1,223,358.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,228.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 20,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $2,155,354.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,005 shares in the company, valued at $5,026,123.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLD opened at $60.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.16. TopBuild Corp has a one year low of $54.83 and a one year high of $125.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.26.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $662.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLD. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.13.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

