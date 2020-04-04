Mason Street Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,420 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AM shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Shares of AM stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.00. Antero Midstream Corp has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.58 million. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 44.80% and a positive return on equity of 15.01%. Analysts expect that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

