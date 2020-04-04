Mason Street Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Mason Street Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,202 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COG. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 223.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,274,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,426,000 after buying an additional 2,955,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,195,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,911,000 after buying an additional 2,594,373 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,430,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,304,231 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $92,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,889,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $415,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

COG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra decreased their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.15.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $27.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average is $16.71.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 32.96%. The company had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

