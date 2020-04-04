Mason Street Advisors LLC Increases Position in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,458,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,336,000 after purchasing an additional 124,265 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,340,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,006,000 after purchasing an additional 121,815 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 26,181.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 944,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,354,000 after purchasing an additional 940,437 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 880,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,233,000 after purchasing an additional 161,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JBT shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $64.96 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $56.54 and a 52-week high of $127.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.39 and a 200-day moving average of $103.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $545.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

