Mason Street Advisors LLC Purchases 197 Shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,058,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $168,224,000 after purchasing an additional 589,773 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 673,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,982,000 after purchasing an additional 172,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 634,036 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,748,000 after purchasing an additional 18,588 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Strategic Education by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $101,444,000 after acquiring an additional 40,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Strategic Education by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 460,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $73,242,000 after acquiring an additional 19,451 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $116.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.07. Strategic Education Inc has a 52-week low of $108.90 and a 52-week high of $189.79.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The health services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $263.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.25 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.14%. Strategic Education’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education Inc will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STRA shares. BidaskClub cut Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Strategic Education from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.50.

In other Strategic Education news, COO Andrew E. Watt sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.04, for a total transaction of $211,928.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,010.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total value of $761,103.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,344.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,861 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,571. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

