Mason Street Advisors LLC Purchases 489 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,008 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $59.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.01 and a 12-month high of $72.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.28 and its 200 day moving average is $65.83.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.85%.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson acquired 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.20 per share, with a total value of $36,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at $56,530.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBU. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hovde Group cut Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

