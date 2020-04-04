Mason Street Advisors LLC Raises Stake in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,368 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in CommVault Systems by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in CommVault Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in CommVault Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CommVault Systems by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in CommVault Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

CVLT stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.82. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.26 and a 52 week high of $64.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $176.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.72 million. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

