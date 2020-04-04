Mason Street Advisors LLC Sells 1,496 Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Mason Street Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,370 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 17,531.3% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,821 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Shares of TPR stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Tapestry Inc has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $36.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.17%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TPR shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Edward Jones raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.81.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.