Mason Street Advisors LLC Sells 1,512 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Mason Street Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,755 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,443 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,750 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 5,287.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $313,469.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $20.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.59.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.31.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

