Mason Street Advisors LLC Sells 2,357 Shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

Mason Street Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Domtar worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFS opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.51. Domtar Corp has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $50.22.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.23. Domtar had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Domtar’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domtar Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Domtar in a report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Domtar from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Domtar in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UFS downgraded shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.08.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

