Mason Street Advisors LLC Sells 891 Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Mason Street Advisors LLC decreased its position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,321 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,077,000. AXA raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 308,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,019,000 after purchasing an additional 191,059 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 78,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter worth $7,403,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 168,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,844,000 after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

ZION has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $24.68 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.73 and its 200-day moving average is $44.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.71.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $140,757.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,312.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $213,952.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock worth $715,990 in the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation NA Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.