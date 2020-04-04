Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mattel by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,264,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,194 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,330,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,127,000 after purchasing an additional 61,655 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mattel by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,476,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,001,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at $15,665,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Mattel by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 692,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after buying an additional 116,800 shares in the last quarter.

MAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Mattel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.17.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.76. Mattel Inc has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 23.30% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mattel Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

