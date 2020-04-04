MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) Stock Position Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,545 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 56,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in MEDNAX by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 18,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on MEDNAX in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.69.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.54, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. MEDNAX Inc has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $29.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average is $22.88.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $905.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.85 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 42.63%. MEDNAX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MEDNAX Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

