Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) Receives $10.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRCC. ValuEngine downgraded Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Monroe Capital from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele bought 8,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $34,809.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,129.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore L. Koenig acquired 28,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $259,426.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 41,095 shares of company stock valued at $327,437. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 366,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 45,317 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 195.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 25,471 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC grew its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 303,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 29,812 shares during the period. 23.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monroe Capital stock opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $125.94 million, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.33. Monroe Capital has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $12.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.50.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.29%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is currently 98.59%.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

