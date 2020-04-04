Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Trading 7.2% Higher

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)’s stock price traded up 7.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $33.90, 21,646,287 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 19% from the average session volume of 18,202,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.62.

MS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $2,248,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,396.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 58,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 32,639 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $946,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $8,735,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 362,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,443,000 after buying an additional 83,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

