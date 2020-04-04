Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) by 275.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 6,916 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.09% of Navios Maritime Partners worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NMM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,833 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 898.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 14,562 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $759,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NMM opened at $4.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.09. The firm has a market cap of $51.73 million, a PE ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.22. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $21.30.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The shipping company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $61.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.77 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 28.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NMM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

