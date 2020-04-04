Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 66 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,618,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $987,958,000 after buying an additional 56,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,427,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $933,971,000 after buying an additional 201,084 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $619,639,000. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,810,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,417,000 after buying an additional 66,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 997.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,784,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,378,000 after buying an additional 1,622,256 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $330.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.08.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $238.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.60 and its 200-day moving average is $266.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $312.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

