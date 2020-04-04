Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $239,227,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $101,209,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,457,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,203,000 after purchasing an additional 409,763 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $60,562,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 377.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 381,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,755,000 after purchasing an additional 301,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $116.08 on Friday. Workday Inc has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $226.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $976.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Workday from $196.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Workday from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Societe Generale upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Workday from $262.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.97.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $1,025,434.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $9,627,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 812,013 shares of company stock valued at $115,455,897 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

