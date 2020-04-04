Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 175 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 486.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Tesla by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 919 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Tesla by 401.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,587 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $312.00 to $246.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.45.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $480.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Tesla Inc has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $968.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $646.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.20. The stock has a market cap of $87.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Joseph Ellison purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $767.00 per share, with a total value of $958,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total transaction of $76,141.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,504,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,536 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,842. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

