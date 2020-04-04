Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 667 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 6,670.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 755,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,914,000 after buying an additional 219,627 shares in the last quarter. Noven Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,654,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,686,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,287,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2,044.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 54,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,732,000 after purchasing an additional 52,214 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $145.61 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.54 and a fifty-two week high of $226.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3193 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

