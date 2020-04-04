Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter worth $3,948,310,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,048,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,211,000 after purchasing an additional 244,244 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,988,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,076,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,563,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,110,000 after purchasing an additional 122,105 shares in the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADM opened at $34.65 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.79.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a boost from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $306,072.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,096 shares in the company, valued at $9,691,728.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco J. Sanchez purchased 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,621.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,471.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

