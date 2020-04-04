Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 808.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 16,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,308,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,290,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP opened at $115.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $163.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.211 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

