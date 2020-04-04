Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 161.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 874 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $40.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TJX. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.57.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.