Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 63.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $33.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.00. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $46.32.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

