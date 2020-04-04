Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $159,000 Stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,833 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Expedia Group by 1,041.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 328,765 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $44,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,721,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 126,001 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $13,626,000 after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in Expedia Group by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 85,427 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 39,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $161.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.63.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $332,601.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,302.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $48.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Expedia Group Inc has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $144.00. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.44.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

