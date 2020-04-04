Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $161,000 Position in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Meritor were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTOR. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Meritor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,857,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Meritor by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTOR opened at $12.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Meritor Inc has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $27.18. The company has a market cap of $967.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.22.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Meritor had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 71.38%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Meritor Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Meritor in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Meritor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.43.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

