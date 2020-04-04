Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $42,000 Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) by 390.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 562,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,383,000 after purchasing an additional 13,810 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 400,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 400,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 307,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 183,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period.

RNP stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average is $23.07. Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $25.35.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th.

Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Company Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

