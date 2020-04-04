Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $54,000 Stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 134.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 71,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $745,793,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.07.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average is $37.14. The stock has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

