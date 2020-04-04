Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $59,000 Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,776 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,562,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 61,726 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,537 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,835 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on LNG. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.36.

In other news, Director Donald F. Robillard, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.96 per share, for a total transaction of $93,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,482.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neal A. Shear purchased 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.28 per share, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,500.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 32,250 shares of company stock worth $1,479,045.

LNG stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $2.80. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

