Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $91,000 Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $383,727,000. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $312,970,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,885,156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $621,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,410 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,539,804 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $450,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,840 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,432,965 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $691,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,979 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. S&P Equity Research boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.67.

NXPI stock opened at $75.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.16. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $139.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.48.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

