Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $137,000 in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 138,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 9,546 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,249,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 52,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period.

Shares of IDOG stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.68. ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $28.02.

